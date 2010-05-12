On Monday 10th May 2010 Alastair Callender was voted the winner of the category to reward sustainability for his eco-friendly superyacht concept. “My generation is passionate about the planet – I am also passionate about yachts and design. This project was about combing my passions,” said Callender.

Soliloquy is a 58m eco-cruiser, which is designed to use a combination of solar, wind and hybrid marine power, using state-of-the-art technology from Sydney based Solar Sailor Ltd.

Soliloquy sits alongside fellow winners at this year’s Condé Nast Innovation & Design Awards, including: Paul Smith, Richard Seymour, iPad by Apple, artists Anish Kapoor, architects Zaha Hadid, Foster & Partners and Sir Richard Branson and the team at Virgin Galactic.