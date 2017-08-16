Now entering build thanks to the vision of an experienced owner, the MM341 is a sailors dream; with stability, space, speed and style where it counts.

"I’m delighted to be working with this owner, who’s completed a number of yacht projects in the past,” explains Malcolm McKeon.”I'm also really excited to be working with Baltic Yachts for the first time. With construction now underway, completion is expected for spring 2019."

Opened up within for a four guest cabin layout - with space for five crew - the MM341 isn’t only spacious, but light. The advanced carbon composite construction uses foam and Nomex cores, which works with a generous sail plan and square top mainsail to provide an edge on the competition come regatta season.

A telescopic lifting keel and high righting moment configuration also combine to produce a lively performance from a highly-tuned cruising yacht hiding a mean-side.

The yacht will also feature Baltic Yachts’ latest version of their retractable propulsion system, enhancing speed and manoeuvrability whilst sailing. A lightweight carbon fibre bimini, ensures all-weather protection for the cockpit; opening up a chance to circumnavigate should the wind take them.