Sophisticated Solo

But before we come to the design symposium that is Solo’s interiors, we get lost on the decks. While 72m is considerably large for a charter vessel, the exterior space is still surprisingly large. Made even more special by curved glass free from view-disrupting partitions, the sundeck offers us 360 degree views of Barcelona’s skyline. A few steps down and the skylounge aft is perfect for a quick dip in the pool or late night party; the preferred use, but this area also transforms into a touch-and-go helipad.

For dinner, head to the upper deck-aft dining table and to unwind wander down to the beach club; one of the most inviting we’ve seen with an XXL sized toy-box to match, not to mention the bar, sauna, gym and fold-out balconies. This is definitely the place to be on a charter…

But sadly we’re not charter guests; so eventually we’re persuaded inside where we had the pleasure of speaking to Tankoa expert and Build Captain, Renzo Chelazzi. “It’s the second yacht that we have launched for the same owner,” he tells, explaining why the yacht is so successfully suited to serving charter. “It has been very helpful for us at Tankoa during construction to improve what has been done on the first yacht and modify according to what the charter requests were on the previous yacht.”

And indeed, Solo’s meticulous attention to detail is clear. Designed by Francesco Pazkowski in collaboration with Margarita Casprini, her interior social spaces and cabins have been noticeably crafted as an art collection is curated; every piece, each texture, carefully considered. Captain Renzo describes, “You can find marble, oak in different colours, black oak for the floor, gray oak for the walls. Calacatta marble, ebony, macassar, cappuccino stone from Rajasthan which mixed all together makes the interior be so amazing.” A mix that makes Solo seriously sophisticated.

Yet the piece-de-resistance on Solo has to be the Master Cabin; though ‘cabin’ isn’t really a satisfactory way to describe this space. A choice of private elevator or staircase leads guests directly from the main deck into this oasis of calm and cool. A king-size bed acts as an anchorage for endless views of the horizon which is bettered only by that from the owner’s own private deck and jacuzzi forward.

With room for up to 12 guests served by expert crew, Solo is available for charter with Northrop and Johnson. You can find out more about the experience on board in full by watching the video above.