Each of her many features has been incorporated to be both practical and aesthetically pleasing, particularly noticeable with the exterior and underwater illumination provided from her LED technology which is touted as energy efficient.

The layout of the superyacht displays a focus on being multi-functional with plenty of room to move and privacy for both owners and guests.

Among the highlights of her design include a retractable hydraulic helipad which also serves as an operational space for crew and storage room for mooring equipment at the bow.

In the stern can be found a sizeable storage area for keeping her decks relatively free of clutter. Each guest cabin has been sound-proofed to maximize noise reduction and a special battery-powered “Night mode” works to create a silent and relaxing environment onboard. The now almost standard zero speed stabilizers are also present, supporting her steel hull while motoring and when at anchor.

Soraya 46 has accommodations for 12 guests in six cabins as well as room for nine crew. Her interior is the work of Ales Bratina.

The development of Soraya 46 is the result of several years planning and collaboration with some of the world’s most respected contractors and suppliers.

The concept yacht has been designed and built in compliance with MCA and RINA standards as well as the strict quality standards enforced by Gentech at the company’s shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.

Gentech Yachts are the company behind the build of the Soraya 46; a subsidiary of Gentech Ltd which conducts business in the fields of aviation, real estate development, engineering and fashion retail.

The design will be on display at the Soraya Yachts stand, T Central-QT15 at the Monaco Yacht Show from September 23.