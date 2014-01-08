Interiors have been designed and built through laser-precision of CAD-cutting of furbishing and furniture made from elegant materials of excellent quality and hand-finished to perfection by Bobič Yacht interior.

The interior design by Aleš Bratina exudes timeless elegance and sophistication, which serves as an elegant background for the owner to add their personal touch and create a unique ambiance by adding soft furnishings, decorum and artworks of their choice.

The Soraya 46 superyacht is available for sale through IYC at an asking price of €25,000,000.