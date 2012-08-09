With a vast portfolio in commercial construction, GEMVO will be creating a vessel which was specifically designed to weather all climes. From the tropical waters of the Caribbean to the icy environment of Antarctica, this robustly designed superyacht will offer complete comfort for her owners and guests no matter what the surroundings.

This new 70m motor yacht can comfortably carry up to 32 guests on board alongside a crew of 12, alongside holding the capability to reach a top speed of 15 knots quite comfortably.

Her distinctive design will be brought to life by the skilled Dutch workmen of GEMVO and will be listed with broker Simon Browne at Southampton Yacht Brokers for an asking price of £38,000,000.