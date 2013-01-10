Blending harmony, elegance and functionality, the main feature of the 60m Pama design is the large glazed surfaces that run the length of the hull, providing sleek lines to the stern. Located on the vertical bow is a large helicopter landing pad and a hidden tender garage, and behind this a large pool and sunbathing area.

This area has a definite advantage for those long sunny days. Also, just above the waterline at the stern there is a relaxation and observation area that overlooks the sea through a glass structure.

The Italian Pama Design studio has also collaborated with designer Valerio Romondia on the interior of the 60m concept. The interior scheme has a strong 1950s feel to it, encapsulating the glamour of that decade using American walnut, polished surfaces, resin, brass and chrome detailing. Gio Ponti one of Italy’s most famous designers was the inspiration for the atmosphere and furniture for the inside.

“This project is really intended to be noticed,” says Pannone. “Not only for the beauty of the exterior design, but also for sophisticated designer interiors designed by Valerio Romondia.”