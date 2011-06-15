Emerging from the facilities in Southampton, Hetairos gleamed in her new livery of black with gold trim; proudly re-launching as a more magnificent sailing yacht than she had arrive as in October 2010.

The winter refit at the yard encompassed the removal of the 6.5 ton, 7.5m long bronze centreboard and all accompanying control systems, service work to the rudder, winches and windlass servicing and a thorough service of the main engine, shaft and propeller.

The removal of the centreboard and service of the beautifully designed control mechanism – all in bronze – proved to be an intriguing challenge for the Yacht Services team.

Years of extensive cruising, and laterally some racing, had exacted its toll, but the fundamentals of the systems remained sound and having removed all the components from the keel box and services the two 30 ton hydraulic rams and control system, Hetairos has been returned to the water as good as new.

This impressive Bruce King designed sailing yacht is now ready for a summer season cruising the Mediterranean thanks to a brand-new paint job, masts and spars and a major rig overhaul.

Established in 1980, Southampton Yacht Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oyster Group, responsible for building the larger models in the Oyster Range, including the newly launched Oyster 625 and Oyster 885, as well as the build and refit of a number of one-off superyacht projects.