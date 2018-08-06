The owner had initiated the design process in 2017 with Nauta Design and soon after with Reichel Pugh Yacht Design. The former of the two has created the yacht’s exterior and interior design, with Reichel Pugh Yacht Design providing the naval architecture and Gurit for the structural engineering. SWS has been selected by the owner for the construction of the project and will be responsible for developing all working systems.

“We are proud to be carrying on with building reliable, comfortable and fast yachts and are happy to bring our renewed energy to the solid basis that Southern Wind is built on,” says Andrea Micheli, SWS sales director.

The 30-metre yacht will be a powerful 63gt carbon racer cruiser with a lifting keel and a maximum draught of 6.1 metres. A sleek and elegant flush deck will be combined with a large sail area for performance.

“The Reichel/Pugh team is very pleased to be collaborating once more with Nauta Design and Southern Wind Shipyard on this exciting project,” adds Jim Pugh, president at Reichel/Pugh Yacht Design. “The build of the R/P90, the first custom yacht for SWS with interior styling by Nauta Yachts, was an overwhelming success. For this R/P-Nauta 100, the owner is drawing on the expertise of these renowned companies to design and build a yacht that fully realizes his vision.”

The yacht is already under construction at Southern Wind Shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in spring 2020.