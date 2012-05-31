Almagores II was commissioned by an Italian owner, a passionate sailor since he can remember. With Almagores II he came back to the sailing world after a brief foray with a motor yacht: he is confident Almagores II will finally match his desire of comfort with his passion for sailing.

Almagores II, designed by Nauta Yacht Design and Farr Yacht Design, will complete her sea trials in the Table Bay waters, and will leave South Africa for the Mediterranean shortly. She will be officially presented as a world première during the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show.

“The SW 102 DS project was developed on the basis of the extraordinary experience that Southern Wind Shipyard gained in building 13 SW 100 , 1 SW 110 and 1 SW 94 in just 6 years and which have set the supremacy of the shipyard in the 100 footers league,” a recent release from the yard stated. “SW 102 aims to offer a completely new and modern option in the range between the SW 100 and SW 110 models, representing the best of them in terms of volumes and performances ratio.”

"The volumes given to the saloon, the cabins but also to the engine room, the sail locker and the lazzarette, the latter very easy to access and with a great storage capacity are significant improvements for a yacht which has been conceived for extended time at sea.

The experience of Southern Wind in the semi-custom construction allowed customizing the interior layout of Almagores II, which is very different from the typical SWS one. In fact, the huge master cabin is in the aft section of the yacht, the two twin guests’ cabins follow, while the VIP double guest’ cabin is forward of the saloon. The crew area is afore. Privacy, comfort and luxury details are offered not only in the master cabin, but in the guest cabin as well.

Social life is encouraged not only by the spacious and stylish saloon but also by the ample guest cockpit and sun bathing area. 5 stars meals up to 10 persons can be served both inside or on deck, if necessary protected from the sun by the big sun-shade or from bad weather by the dodger.

The Deck Saloon is with no doubt distinguished by the superstructure, very spacious and bright, which perfectly matches the sleek and modern lines of the hull."