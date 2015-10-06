They arrived at the recent Monaco Yacht Show off the back of another fruitful year, which has recently seen the notable arrival of the 32 metre Seawave. We sat down with Andrea Micheli, Commercial Manager at Pegaso Srl (Southern Wind Marketing Representative), at the flagship Monaco show to find out more.

“Seawave is the latest delivered yacht, she's 102, the fourth of a successful mini-series,” he said. “This was developed and built in the Raised Saloon version while the previous two were in Deck Saloon version.

“We are talking about a yacht with a fast cruiser aim. It’s built in composite, she’s catered and equipped to go for long passages, so for blue water cruising."

Seawave also offers four guests cabins (1 owner plus 3 double guest cabins) and three crew cabins (Aft).

In addition to the launch of Seawave, earlier this year also saw Southern Wind honoured at the World Superyacht Awards for the 31.78 metre Farfalla.

“Farfalla won the superyacht award for value and quality,” Mr Micheli said, “and that is a big endorsement for us and makes us particularly proud because it confirms the market understands all the efforts that we put in - not only to achieving a good quality but also to achieve that with a high level of efficiency.”

