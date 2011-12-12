This result proves that SW 102 DS is perfectly targeted on the market expectations and that is predicted to continue the extraordinary success of its predecessor, the SW 100 DS. The project is once again a collaborative effort between Nauta Design and Farr Yacht Design.

It represents the synthesis and evolution of traits typified by the nine SW 100 DS, four SW 100 RS, one SW 110 and one SW 94 delivered since 2006; and which have given supremacy to the shipyard in the 100 foot league.

The SW 102 DS combines the successful lay-out already seen on the SW 100 with the advantage of a more modern hull and a remarkable gain in the water line length of 1.35 m. This increase in LWL offers significant advantages while sailing, in any condition and while steaming.

The flatter aft hull bottom promises higher performance and increased stability, es¬pecially in reaching conditions. On the interiors, the SW 102 offers up to 17% more volume compared to the ones of the SW 100.

These two units, currently under construction, will feature different layouts. The owner of the first has opted for an aft owner arrangement, preferring his master cabin in the wider aft section of the hull; while the second has opted for the traditional SW configuration with crew aft and master cabin forward of the mast.

The adaption of either layout has not posed problems for SW, thanks to the yard’s experience in the semi-custom constructions.