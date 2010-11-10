The Italian shipyard Southern Wind and the Pegaso Team have proudly announced the launch of the 28.6m sailing yacht Kiboko which hit the South Aftican waters on October 31st.

Reichel Pugh Design and Nauta Design were appointed to this new challenging project in order to achieve another and yet faster Southern Winds cruiser-racer. Reichel Pugh Design were responsible for creating her hull lines, sail plan and the appendages design whereas Nauta took control over the general concept, the interior design and the exterior styling.

The experience of the shipyard is imbued in her state-of-the-art materials, technology and construction alongside the expertise of her designers working to harmonize her dependability, comfort and performance.

Kiboko is fully equipped to get the most out of her sporty design, featuring an advanced composite construction, light displacement hull and a Southern Spars Mast with a 463 sqm upwind sail area alongside 898sqm downwind.

Kiboko is an extremely sporty sailing yacht at heart, opening opportunities for entry into the exciting world of racing.