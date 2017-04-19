Designed by Farr Yacht Design and Nauta Design, the 29.3-metre Sorceress is a racing yacht at heart but features a beautiful aesthetic to merge with her high-performance nature.

Sorceress was commissioned by a passionate yachtsman who already owned an 80’ custom carbon yacht and is a keen racer. This owner was looking for a larger performance yacht to use in both coastal and transoceanic races and for bluewater cruises.

SW96 Sorceress has lightship displacement of 57 tons for excellent speed in light winds. Special performance features of this cruiser racer include a pre-preg and Nomex deck, lifting keel and twin rudder configuration.

The hull has full waterlines and straight end diagonals, a wide, low transom and full forward sections. The yacht’s deck hardware is optimized for both short hand performance cruising and offshore racing.

The interior layout features a large saloon above the engine room which is accessible through a full height control room. The owner’s cabin forward and three en suite guest cabins amidships offer privacy for all on board.

A second unit of this miniseries is currently under construction and will be launched in January 2018; however, for a closer look, you can expect to find Sorceress at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show this September.