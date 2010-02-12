Sparkman & Stephens has inked a progressively modern superstructure for the new 56m World Cruising Ketch.

Utilizing a proven hull form, S&S made minor alterations to the sheer and stem profiles, to ensure cohesion in the overall design.

Interior design can be suited to the individual client’s taste, incorporating either modern or traditional styling.

The New York-based design and naval architecture firm is parlaying their close relationship with RMK Marine in Tuzla, Turkey, formed in the design, engineering, development and construction of Nazenin V, into additional builds in which they hope to realize efficiencies gained in a near repeat project.