Throughout the 80 year history of the firm, less than a dozen yachts have been designed with a schooner rig; however S&S schooners have led illustrious lives. A desire for ease of handling has directed most clients to sloops, ketches and yawls and away from the complex rig of a schooner. Today, modern technology allows a schooner rig to be handled as easily as a sloop.

The canoe-body shape of the 75m schooner is representative of current ideology in cruising yachts and appendage shape has been focused on reducing wetted surface area. As such, the underbody has been fitted with a spade rudder and the keel with a daggerboard: “While we maintain the elegance and beauty of a classic gentleman’s yacht above the water, we strive to design efficient underbody shapes to maintain performance in all sailing conditions,” says Bruce Johnson, President and Chief Designer at Sparkman & Stephens.

The full beam main salon onboard the 75m schooner affords picturesque views from large deckhouse windows. Leading further aft, to port is a quaint sitting area and guest office, whilst the owner’s private office is located starboard. A small service pantry is located at the aft end of the house for crew convenience when dining al fresco on the main deck.

Additional al fresco dining is available on the flybridge deck along with outdoor cooking facilities, whilst aft on the flybridge there is space for tender and water sports storage, with additional tender storage located in the lazarette.

Below decks S&S has designed a layout that will accommodate 10 guests in five staterooms. Two of the staterooms are fitted with queen berths and two offer convertible sliding twin beds to create two queen staterooms if desired.

The owner’s stateroom, located aft, has a dedicated staircase leading from the private main deck office and lounge, as well as his and her bathrooms and dressing areas. A hidden crew entrance, leading from the lazarette, allows the cabin to be serviced without disturbing the owner or guests.

Computer-controlled furling booms, hydraulic roller furling head, fisherman sails and lightweight spars contribute to the ease of operating the intricate set of sails inherent in the schooner rig.



Located amidships is a two-tier engine room which houses the diesel-electric propulsion system, along with the rest of the ship’s machinery. The brains of the system, including all electronic components, are located in a dedicated control room which has 270° views of the machinery space. All systems can be centrally monitored and managed from this climate controlled and sound-proof space.



Forward of the engine room, the yacht is dedicated to crew spaces, with berthing for twelve crew members divided between three split decks.

Much of the electronic equipment is mimicked in the fully appointed wheelhouse, allowing observation and management from multiple locations. A glass-bridge system integrates sailing function, machinery data output and ship’s system status.

Bruce Johnson comments: “From the very beginning of each project, by working with the project manager or build captain, we dedicate a lot of time to the design of the system and machinery spaces. Not only is the crew happier on a yacht that can be easily maintained, but the owner is as well, because it minimizes downtime, which can affect personal vacations or charter revenue.”