Commencing on 1st June this year, the services will spread across both New York and Newport offices. President of Sparkman & Stephens, Bruce Johnson stated: "We feel we can better serve our client base, local boat builders, and service yards by positioning permanent design personnel in our Newport offices. As the yachting centre of the Northeast, Newport is the natural location for our expansion."

The Newport design department will focus on new designs for custom and production yacht construction in both power and sail, alongside refit work.



The Newport team will consist of two talented naval architects, Brendan and Daniela Abbott; both high standing graduates of the Webb Institute. Joining them will be two experienced Sparkman & Stephens brokers, Jeff Grey and A.J. Evans.