Measuring 46m, superyacht Allegria is an ideal charter yacht for cruising amongst the Caribbean Islands over the winter charter season. Allegria was built by Hakvoort Shipyards in 2004 and is considered to be one of the finest yachts available for charter.

Able to accommodate 10 to 11 guests in exquisite comfort, Allegria (ex; Flamingo Daze) was designed inside and out by Glade Johnson Design. Featuring ample space on board, this custom built motor yacht underwent an extensive refit in 2006 to keep her meticulously maintained for the charter market.

To charter superyacht Allegria in the Bahamas, Moran Yacht & Ship has announced the new special price of $175,000 US alongside the reduction of $180,000 plus expenses for a luxury cruise in the Caribbean. Allegria is still available for charter during Christmas and New Years at the rate of $250,000.

With the Antigua Charter Show just around the corner, availabilities in such magnificent charter vessels are a serious opportunity to explore one of the world’s most relaxing and exotic yachting destinations.