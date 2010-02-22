Bentley-Emirates have allied themselves with the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, using the prestigious exhibition as a platform in which to launch two recent Bentley models. Bentley Continental Supersports and Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed will be proudly displayed at the show this week.

The Supersports can achieve an impressive 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, built for extreme power and comfort without sacrificing a timeless and refined design. The Flying Spur Speed, the Supersports sister design; can control a beautiful design at 0-60mph in only 4.9 seconds through an impressive 6 litre, 12 cylinder engine.

With both Bentley and Abu Dhabi big brand names in the luxury lifestyle industry, it’s easy to see why Bentley-Emirates have taken the mantle, displaying high level examples of automobile craftsmanship alongside some of the finest nautical innovations so far.

Franck Dailles, Group Director of the Informa Yacht Group, the organisation who arranges the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show commented on the luxury allegiance.

“Both have a long and rich heritage yet are forward-looking, shaping the future with values of the past. Given this great synergy, the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show provided an unrivalled platform for Bentley Emirates to reach out to this expanding marketplace".

With Abu Dhabi holding the show at this recently built Formula 1 location, which has an impressively sized, sparkling marina, there is now an emphasis on the fast, the large and the luxurious, advancing the capital's reputation among high net worth individuals.

Al Habtoor Motors, the sole and exclusive dealer of Bentley Emirates, has realised the UAE capital as a potential key market and has recently opened a state-of-the-art workshop in Abu Dhabi's Mussafah district to heighten its customer service offering in the Emirate.

