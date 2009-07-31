Specialist Sales Team for Blohm + Voss
In an effort to better cater for the clients of superyacht refit and conversions, Blohm + Voss have created a dedicated sales team especially for these increasingly popular areas.
The Sales Team has been created in response to an increase in the number of conversions and refits handled by the German shipyard.
Recent projects for these services have included motor yacht Triple Seven, motor yacht Moura and motor yacht Ecstasea.
Answering inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week will be the team of Sales Director Cristian Schwarzwälder and Sales Manager Isabelle Huet.