With an expansive timeline of innovative yacht projects behind them and a vision of future design developed with an eco-friendly approach, the potential for the turn-key solution partnership is an exciting prospect for owners looking to enter the superyacht world or step up to something more custom.

“No day is ever the same," explains Hurrell following the new launch. "Being a part of such an elite industry is an honour. The positives are endless. The exceptionally talented and passionate people you meet, world-class clients demanding the very best, pushing the boundaries with groundbreaking projects."

“Working for the best means working with the best. Our focus is on listening to our clients, guiding them through the design, new build and refit process and introducing them to the world’s finest independent partners with years of expertise and experience in their specialist fields. We work directly with clients and the luxury maritime sector to offer a tailored turnkey design and build solution for the modern day client, who wants value for money with full autonomy. Resulting in a better yacht, at a better price. Clients choose us for a private, personal and professional service, with integrity at the heart of everything we do.” Hurrell continues.

Registered clients have access to a members only area through the Spencer Buley website, that offers exclusive opportunities with complete discretion. From yacht concepts to superyachts, private jets, islands and estates.

"Every day is a pleasure and a learning day. I am very privileged to work with an award-winning yacht interior designer and yacht design & naval architect…”

Representing the finest names in the marine industry including naval architect Laurent Giles and interior designer Keech Green, we look forward to bringing you more on the progression of the British bespoke agents working to bring new yachts to the water.