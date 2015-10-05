We sat down with Sam Whitworth, Marine Engineer at Spirit Yachts, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to find out more about the firm’s new partnership with British counterparts Rhoades Young.

“At Spirit we take a very progressive view to collaborations,” he told us. “Spirit are a world renowned yacht builder and Rhoades Young have a lot of years of launching large superyachts, so together we are really able to look though these projects and I think the next few years will be very interesting times for us and Rhoades Young.”

He continued: “We’re very fortunate in the UK in the sense that we’ve built a reputation across the boat building industry for quality of construction and engineering. So at Spirit through the downturn we focussed very heavily on design and engineering and that put us in a very strong position coming out of the downturn to take our yachts and deliver them across the world and try to build the brand we know we’re capable of."

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Whitworth above this article.