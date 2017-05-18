With all eyes on Bermuda, its enigmatic allure is evident, with the America's Cup placing this destination on the map as one of the most visually arresting yachting destinations yet. Made ideal by its natural water playground, its water gates open up to some of the best sailors across the globe, promising an unmatched experience for sailing teams and spectators alike.

The Charm of a Community

What defines Bermuda's appeal, alongside its white washed beaches, calm waters and idyllic temperature is its close knit community, distinguished from the Caribbean in a character in charm unlike anywhere else.

Nicole of Royal Bermuda Yacht Club explains “It is an absolute joy to be involved in the America’s Cup, Bermuda has a very special character unlike anywhere else in the Caribbean. It is friendly and incredibly community driven, and Royal Bermuda Yacht Club are thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Event Calendar

Co-organising the Superyacht Regatta and J Class Regatta, The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club will attract an extensive fleet of superyachts, both sail and power, expected to descend on the island to witness the exciting America’s Cup action. As reputable hosts of international sailing events, Royal Bermuda Yacht Club will continue its legacy in uniting sailing enthusiasts to some of the most eagerly anticipating sailing events on the yachting calander.

Member Exclusivity

Setting Royal Bermuda Yacht Club apart is its exclusivity, offering its members bespoke berthing facilities in the heart of Bermuda. Its idyllic waterfront location and premium harbour entertain members all year-round, making it an undisputed home-away-from home, delightful stop-off and warm community as you make your way across the Atlantic.

