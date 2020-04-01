Atlantico simultaneously embodies the luxuries of expansive open space and world-class amenities typical of the 50m+ market, but whose aluminium hull and superstructure afford her with the rapid speed of more navigable vessels. Across each of her 6 unique cabins, Atlantico will house up to 14 guests each with fantastic views of the ocean. Also on main deck is located a cinema or media room, according to the owner’s preference, with a main salon divided between lounging and dining areas.

There is no shortage of outdoor socialising space onboard Atlantico; from her aft lounging area to her beach club fitted with a 7m pool, guests onboard this superyacht will always enjoy the luxurious feeling of a mansion-at-sea.

Atlantico also features a private owner’s apartment on her dedicated owner’s deck, comprising of a master suite, private studio, art gallery, dressing room and double en suite. This is completed by a private lounge and Jacuzzi, with panoramic ocean views linked directly to the helipad.

As befitting of the higher echelon of superyachts, Atlantico’s interior decks are all accessible by a glass elevator. Her tender garage forward offers ample space for two 10 metre limos and open tender, as well as water toys. A secondary tender garage is also located forward, hosting a 6 metre rescue tender.

What with her enclosed-glass gym on bridge deck, expansive sundeck and infinity pool, guests onboard Atlantico will be left wanting for nothing when it comes to relaxation and leisure. The superyacht is also perfectly equipped for high-octane adventure, capable of reaching speeds of up to 24 knots.