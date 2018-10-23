Designed from an original hull design which was commissioned for the US Navy, the catamaran has been designed with a ModCat hull: a design which matches precision performance with high speed and low power. Spacious, luxurious and fast, Project L3 is characterised by her sleek, sharp lines and her ruby-red hull.

The concept comes equipped with two propulsion options – the first is a conventional system of quad diesel engines and controllable pitch propellers which provides a speed of upwards of 20 knots. The second is a CODAG (Combined Diesel and Gas) engine with water jets, which will provide a top speed upwards of 40 knots. Both of these speeds are impressive for a vessel of this size, aided by this particular style of hull.

At approximately 4200 gross tonnes, the concept is exceptionally weighty yet spread across three large decks thanks to a wide beam which offers better stability and performance in rough waters. The beam also allows for storage of an offshore racing catamaran and a two-man seaplane inside the vessel: a very unique feature.

Inside, the concept has a volume comparable to that of a 100-120 metre monohull, therefore meaning she could potentially have the same layout as a land-based penthouse suite. The interior of the concept is completely adaptable depending on the future owner and has not been assigned a particular designer.

The sundeck sports an open-air fire pit with surrounding loungers, perfectly located for the giant drop-down cinema screen. Multiple drop-down and extendable beach decks. The main deck features a full-length pool and an alfresco bar.

James Roy, Design Director at BMT, comments, “This was both a very exciting and challenging proposal to work on as the styling needed to reflect the speed of the vessel while maintaining a high volume for the interior. Gentle flowing lines which have a sense

of urgency about them have been combined with a bold colour choice to ensure that this 85m, high-performance catamaran makes a statement in the harbour!”

He continues, “It is always refreshing to work on a design which challenges convention and to integrate technology developed in other markets, it will take a visionary client to realise the project.”