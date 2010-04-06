John Williams and Crew sailed in winds that swept the Caribbean waters at 10-15kts, working hard to achieve their overall victory of the 2010 Bucket Regatta. Ranger came top in the cumulative results taking 24 points, followed by the Perini Navi Andromeda La Dea in 2nd and Perini Navi P2 in 3rd Places.



Winners of the Les Gazelles Racing Class saw Ranger in 1st, P2 in 2nd and the 34m Unfurled in 3rd. In the Les Grand Dames Cruising Class it was the beautiful 47m Andromeda La Dea came 1st, Axia 2nd with Hetairos following in 3rd position.

With the celebrations of closing races, yacht open houses and the beautiful setting of St. Barths, the 2010 Bucket Regatta has been deemed a huge success. Tony Hambrook, Managing Director of Alloy Yacht stated, “This was the best regatta ever, anywhere!"