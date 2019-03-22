Until the 24th March, the paradise of St Barths will be home to top-notch racing and exclusive social events. The prestigious regatta is invitational, with only the most spectacular 30.5m+ vessels making the cut.

The 32nd edition of this race is drawing participants and audiences to the French Antilles from miles around. A total of 36 stunning sailing vessels will be taking part, which will be divided into five classes: Les Gazelles, Les Elegantes, Les Mademoiselles, Les Femmes, Les Grand Dames and Les Voiles Blanches (Corinthian Spirit class). The race rules will comply with SYRA (Superyacht Racing Association), and ORCsy criteria.

Many familiar names enter the mix, including renowned Italian builder Perini Navi. A world leader in the design and construction of sailing and motor superyachts, Perini will be joined by Royal Huisman and Vitters and Rybovich as a steward of the event.

The acclaimed builder will also see their own burgee defended at sea by an impressive fleet consisting of Aquarius (46m), Rosehearty (56m), Perseus^3 (60m) and Seahawk (60m). Last year, Rosehearty emerged triumphant out of the participants to come out of the shipyard, however the winner of this year’s Perini Navi Trophy remains to be seen.

Aside from a busy schedule of racing, St Barths Bucket is also a hub of social events. Perini Navi will be hosting ‘Casa Perini’ as they do annually, which provides the venue for the opening and closing events of the regatta. The events will be catered by the Michelin-starred chef from the famous Da Vittorio restaurant.

If you’re lucky enough to be in the Caribbean, don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in nail-biting excitement and world-class indulgence in Gustavia. Let the races begin!