St Kitts and Nevis has noted 134 yachts of more than 100 feet in the Federation’s waters, proving that this third point of the cruising triangle with Antigua and St Maarten is quickly establishing itself as a popular destination for superyachts frequenting the Caribbean. These numbers match the anticipated 20 percent year-over-year growth of the superyacht industry in St Kitts and Nevis, and its popularity is only set to grow as news spreads of its untouched cruising grounds and convenient distance from the many neighbouring Caribbean islands.

Visitors this season were quick to praise Christophe Harbour, a new development catering for superyachts in St Kitts, which has enjoyed a hugely successful start as its first season draws to a close.



“The dock itself is terrific. It’s big, safe and has all the necessary services. Again, the marina staff were extremely helpful and assisted with both docking and support.”



“The reason we wanted to take our boat to Christophe Harbour was to try it out as a base for exploring that area. We have enjoyed Antigua, St Barths, St Kitts and the neighbouring islands many times but . . . they have lacked a really good protected anchorage. Christophe Harbour changes all that. It’s a fabulous, well protected base close to some beautiful, unspoilt and very historic islands.”



“The place is beautiful, the people are great, and we now have a destination between destinations in the Leewards.”



Since its opening mid-February, The Marina at Christophe Harbour has welcomed 46 boats greater than 80 feet in length in its inaugural season. Such a strong first season suggests that St Kitts and Nevis is on its way to becoming a new focal superyacht destination, with The Marina at Christophe Harbour acting as the primary hub for superyachts cruising the crystalline waters of the Caribbean.