The Port de Plaisance Yacht Club will play home to the majority of superyachts, and the range of services and exhibitor stands over the weekend.

The biggest change of the 2009 show is the induction of the yachts for sale category which will allow the St Maarten Show to both sell yachts and book charters for the upcoming seasons.

Among the big-name charter yachts on show this year are the 67 metre motor yacht Allure managed by IYC; the 65 metre motor yacht Trident with Feadship; the 58 metre motor yacht Lady Sheridan offered by Burgess; and the 49 metre motor yacht Destination Fox Harb’r Too managed by Northrop and Johnson.

The Show will host its usual array of special events including a Yacht Hop on Saturday evening, a “Brokers Got Talent” Show on Sunday evening, and a Concours De Chefs Competition embracing a “West Indian Barbeque” theme.

Following the final day of exhibiting in St. Maarten on Monday, the Antigua Charter Yacht Show will power-up its lights for 2009 to display its own range of superyachts from December 7 to 11.