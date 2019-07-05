An average length of around 50m and an average value of a staggering €27 million illustrates just how far the show has come: at the very first edition of MYS back in 1991, 32 yachts moored in Port Hercules averaging 31m in length.

In 2019, the MYS fleet will feature larger superyachts than ever before, with the largest attendee measuring in at a whopping 107m. A further 21 vessels will exceed 60m LOA. With newly released information, we present some of the most formidable builds that will be cruising into Monaco in a few months time...

One headliner will be 95m Madsummer, formerly known as Project Fiji. This Lurssen colossus was sold at Fort Lauderdale in 2015, first seen on the water in 2017 and launched back in March of this year - her Monaco debut will be a true milestone. This majestic tri-deck was designed by Harrison Eidsgaard of Eidsgaard Design and Laura Sessa, and will be a must-see at MYS 2019.

Also one for the books will be Lady S, the 93m from Feadship. This Top 100 beauty was custom built in 2018, with Reymond Langton Design and Michael Leach Design curating the interior and exterior respectively.

85m Bold is next on the list - Australian builder SilverYachts successfully launched with highly anticipated yacht in May, also changing its name from the previous Silver Loft. Hot on Bold’s heels at 83m, Here Comes the Sun - the first AMELS 272 Limited Editions yacht to emerge from the shipyard - will also be cruising into Port Hercules come September.

Other stars of the show will be Nobiskrug 80m Artefact, Abeking & Rasmussen 79.95m Excellence and 79.5m Palumbo build Dragon. And the list continues… From 25 to 28 September 2019, over 125 superyachts will cruise into the Monaco Yacht Show, of which 42 are making their worldwide debut.

We at Superyachts.com cannot wait for the best edition yet of what is undoubtedly the biggest and most dynamic superyacht event in the world.