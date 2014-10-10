Not only does this marina hold high-end facilities for those looking to dock, shop and enjoy stunning visuals as well as fine food, but Flisvos Marina has an ecological responsibility to the surrounding waters.

Awarded with five of the coveted Gold Anchors, the deepest marina in Greece joined us at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show to explain how they are expanding to cement their position as the Eastern Mediterranean’s superyacht hub.

