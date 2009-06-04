St.Barths Bucket creates world-class competition

The St.Barths Bucket Regatta has no sponsor and is funded through discrete financial contributions by industry luminaries as well as leading designers and builders who all keep a low profile. This allows the exceptional regatta to keep the emphasis on the passion of sailing as this regatta is primarily for the yacht owners to truly enjoy the yachts they have invested so much time and effort in.

Perini Navi backed a sprawling roster of 9 boats, including the spectacular Maltese Falcon , new Briand sloop P2 and the new Baracuda whose purple sails were an eye-catching delight. Royal Huisman backed the impressive schooner Meteor as a celebration of their 125 years in the industry.

The starting line for the race is staggered in one minute intervals, with the slowest vessels leaving first to embark on the three day regatta. The finishing order of day one determines the starting order of day two, leaving day three with a collection of superyachts racing closely towards a mass finish.

The fleet of superyachts was divided into two categories: Les Gazelles and Les Grand Dames, or Racing and Cruising divisions.

The winners for this amazing event are as follows:

Overall, presented for best overall performance in all classes and all races -

1st Meteor

2nd Windcrest

3rd Adela

Les Gazelles, racing division -

1st Ganesha

2nd P2

3rd Destination Fox Harb'r

Les Grand Dames, cruising division

1st Meteor

2nd Maltese Falcon

3rd Windcrest

Alloy Cup, best performance by an Alloy Yacht

Destination Fox Harb'r

Holland Jachtbouw All Star Crew Award, yacht crew that demonstrates the most professional service in all tasks while maintaining the best camaraderie, teamwork, respect and overall joie de vivre -

Maltese Falcon

The Wolter Huisman Memorial, presented by Alice Huisman to the yacht that exemplifies the spirit of the Bucket Regatta -

Meteor

Perini Navi Cup, presented to Perini Navi Yacht with best combined result -

Maltese Falcon

Vitter's Shipyard Seamanship Trophy, presented to the yacht that demonstrates best seamanship and sportsmanship while promoting safety -

Virago

Skullduggery Cravat, awarded to the yacht and crew who display the best bucket humour -

Axia

Escargot Cup

Baracuda & Varsovie