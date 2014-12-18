Featuring custom-designed collapsible space-saving handrail systems built entirely in-house at their Vancouver, BC facility, Steelhead’s passerelles are available in Single, Double, and Triple stage configurations.

“Passerelles are not elaborate equipment, they are simple means of boarding and disembarking a vessel. However, in the superyacht world everything must appear stylish and aesthetically pleasing, while still performing a critical function in a reliable manner,” says Dave Marsden, General Manager at Steelhead Marine.

With this in mind, we took our existing product back to engineering and performed a diligent DFM (Design for Manufacture) process that engaged the entire team at Steelhead in improving function and aesthetics, while reducing cost.

“A newly refined and optimized model with improvements in function and aesthetics was introduced to the yachting world at the 2014 Fort Lauderdale Boat show.”

"Steelhead Marine’s products are distributed all over the world and used by yacht owners, yacht builders, distributors and service centres.

The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show took place from October 30th – November 3rd.

