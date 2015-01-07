Steelhead Marine: Raising the Bar
Its elegantly designed, high-tech cranes are well-known across the yachting industry, but Steelhead Marine’s ambitions stretch even higher. Through persistence, innovation and hard work it is aiming to become the leader in advancing motion solutions for the yachting world.
As far as Steelhead Marine is concerned, the faster the yacht industry innovates, the better. With the company boasting a talent pool that already creates exceptional deck cranes that are known for their dependability and ability to blend harmoniously into a yacht’s design; it is ready and eager to grow its product.
Fortunately for the company, yacht design moves at a serious pace and the need for different products is consequently ever-evolving.
