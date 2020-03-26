As for the Coronavirus, Stefano reassured us that, ‘We are trying to keep it business as usual as much as we can, in complete compliance with the provisions of the law to limit the spread of the Covid-19. Of course, as you can imagine, the situation is evolving day by day.’

Ferretti Group has received a lot of support from its shareholders – particularly Weichai Group - in the form of facemasks and thermal scanners for its workers and their families, he added.

‘I think it’s shown how together we are, our company motto of ‘We are one’ has really come to light,’ Stefano told us.

Moving on and focusing on the future and on the activities at Ancona shipyard, CRN currently has four yachts under construction; the 62m M/Y 137, 62m M/Y 138, 72m M/Y 139 and 60m M/Y 141; whose delivery dates range from later this year to 2022. The M/Y 139, Stefano elaborated, will feature intricate, extraordinary and unparalleled interiors adding, ‘We are going to try to convince the client to show at least a few pictures to the world!’

On this note, we asked Stefano about CRN’s notorious discretion around its new builds. Although larger shipyards are traditionally very discrete when it comes to client confidentiality, it is the utterly inviolable nature of client privacy upheld by CRN that attracts its loyal customer base and sets it apart from other yards. ‘You will notice that very few CRN yachts are for charter – I think it’s because of the nature of our clients and how we do business.’

Another distinguishing feature of CRN is its absolute emphasis on ‘complete custom’, Stefano stressed. ‘It may not be the most cost effective way of doing things, but it does attract those clients to whom – price is important, yes – but they want exactly what they want, and we offer that without compromising.’

Finally, we asked Stefano what the future holds for CRN brand and its business. The yard’s production is still up, and the delivery date of the exquisite Nuvolari & Lenard-penned 137 is on track for later this spring.

Stefano used the apt analogy of Enzo Ferrari and Carlo Riva, two Italian entrepreneurs who effectively ‘created luxury business’ in post-WWII’s economic aftermath, as testament to the durability of superyachting during times such as these.

‘As we say we build dreams, and you can never stop dreaming,’ Stefano reminded us. We at Superyachts.com look forward to bringing our readers updates on construction at this dynamic yard as they come in.