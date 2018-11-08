“Things are shaping up nicely…” Stefano begins. And it’s with no surprise that the show and season began very well for the Ferretti Group. Their Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) fleet is 18 yachts strong and ranges from the designer curves of the sophisticated Riva-builds to the unrivalled edge and speed of their X-Series Pershings. There are even two debuts on show (the Pershing 9X and Ferretti Yachts 720) just for good measure.

Having successfully entered the Stateside market, it seems the large fleet at FLIBS is indicative of the growing level of interest from potential buyers here. Stefano elaborates, “We’re seeing more clients coming. I cant tell you if it’s clients who’ve never bought European product before, but for sure our sales are increasing so something must be changing or we must be doing something right even more!”

Although unsure whether the American market is leaning more towards European (or specifically Italian) build as a matter of say trend or style, Stefano is representing a company that has invested in their American client-base, just as America are too investing in them.

“In America we have a very big hub,” Stefano explains, “We are the only European shipyard in the world who has such a big operation in the states […] We have, all over the country, seven offices to service our clients at its best.” And with a model for every type of yacht-owner and the facilities for after-care, it’s clear to see why their operation here is so successful.

In fact, after-care is part of the package when you buy from the Ferretti Group. “We don’t sell luxury we sell joy. That’s the most important thing.” Stefano continues, “We are pushing ever-more on events that our clients can come to with a boat and enjoy them. Our customers are the richest people on the planet. They can buy anything they want, but what we’re trying to do is organise things that they can’t really just pay someone to do.”

Off camera, Stefano shares the charming story of an unforgettable owner-experience in Venice, footage of which can be enjoyed, alongisde updates for the Ferretti Group's future, in the full video interview, above.