With Cape4 Yachting and IYC emerging from negotiations as a singular, stronger brand, Stefanos Macrymichalos is expecting big changes with a renewed brand under his belt.

“We saw some big changes in the industry,” explains Stefanos Macrymichalos. “We saw that the industry was consolidating and that smaller companies would eventually have a hard time succeeding and progressing. We saw an opportunity to expand our operation worldwide by merging with a company such as IYC … we have big plans and we are quite confident it’s going to do really well.”

With a hand in all markets, but a home knowledge of the movements happening with the USA, we asked Stefanos Macrymichalos about his views on the new power behind the buyer in the American market and how IYC are taking on new initiatives to tackle that.

“The American market went through a difficult phase but it is now coming out of low end and we expect things to start developing quite quickly,” adds Stefano. “We feel that our clients of the larger size category are very international, so they require a company that can provide them a service worldwide … We do want to take a different direction than what the industry is following. We feel that there are opportunities in other areas as well, our clients demand a lot more from us so we have to be ready to give that to them.”

For more market overviews and a view into how IYC are settling into a new brand, watch the above video.