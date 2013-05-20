Last week, a strategic agreement related to integrated sustainability for the marine system was signed on board Stella Maris against the backdrop of Port Lotti in La Spezia.

The two organisations, Eu Labor Association and Thetys Institute of Milan, formed a collaboration to further their common objective of promoting a New Governance in the Mediterranean Sea.

In April this year Stella Maris also had the opportunity to support the start of a scientific research project in marine protected areas. This time in the Cinque Terre Natural Marine Park, but other natural marine reserves are scheduled to be visited in the next few months within the Eulabor Charting Sustainability program.