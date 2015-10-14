Stepping On Board Superyacht Irimari

After the launch of the 63 metre Irimari in May 2015, her attendance at the Monaco Yacht Show was a highly anticipated element of the biggest edition of the show to date. With 121 yachts on show, and a decent percentage of these yachts being new build projects, it’s hard to stand out in a crowd; however, when the sun went down and guests began to walk the passerelle, the show became just a setting to an evening on board one of the finest Turkish-built yachts on the water.

With a large number of guests attending, Irimari’s incredible width and volume created ample space for a relaxed night with champagne, colleagues and live music while her style provided the surrounding.

“We’re finding the event on board to be quite exceptional,” explained Guillaume Roché, CEO of Sunrise Yachts. “Very high quality people, to match the high quality of this boat. The special features of this boat are quite numerous, the sun deck is probably the most amazing place [...] otherwise, the volume and the light you can get in the boat is pretty stupendous.”

While guests enjoyed the high-end atmosphere with a glass of champagne and lilting background vocals on the sundeck, the aft deck main hosted gourmet food by the chefs of Irimari themselves as well as a chance to meet a new vein of individuals surrounding the yachting community.

Watch the video in full above to witness the evening debut of Irimari’s extreme style, space and surroundings or click here for more details on the boat during an interview with one of the key people behind her creation, Guillaume Roché.