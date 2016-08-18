Francesco Paszkowski is the designer responsible for the immediately notable exterior of the Tankoa S501; however, moving inside, the vision of Margherita Casprini immediately comes to life.

While the project is yet to be completed, we’ve gathered a set of exciting new renderings which illustrate life on board one of the most exciting launches of 2017.

Working in line with a discerning client, Casprini has created an atmosphere befitting of the yacht which her builders are coining as the most beautiful 50 metre ever-built under 500GRT. The level of detail, both inside and out, creates a sense of being on board a much larger yacht with all the luxury amenities one could expect.

We took a look at the current construction progress of the yacht earlier this month; however, the interior renderings now give way to a world of brass, onyx, expertly used wood and rich materials to create a stylish home on the water for longer crossings, perfectly reflecting the modern superyacht journey.

New ideas are reportedly moving the project forward and keeping an evolutionary tone to the inside of the Tankoa S501, yet our insight into the interiors already shows space filled with light through floor-to-ceiling windows in the main saloon, cut down bulwarks allowing uninterrupted views and an inviting atmosphere created to compliment the expertly designed layout.

Able to accommodate guests in a Main Deck Owner’s suite with two lateral foldout terraces, two VIP suites and two guest cabins on the lower deck. A gigantic aft deck and fly bridge provide enviable outdoor living while the main saloon features a three metre foldout terrace to bring those on board closer to the sea in comfort.

The current progress has reached a level of completion for hull faring and predominant completion of the superstructure, floors and insulation are complete on the Lower, Main and Upper deck with joinery now nearing completion. This exciting project is preparing for launch in April 2017.