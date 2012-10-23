“This boat is a culmination of a lot different aspects of my time spent on the water,” starts Steve, “but also my experiences with other charter boats, captains, [and] owners; there’s a lot more that goes into a build of this magnitude.”

Steve Hudson, President of the Hudson Capital Group, was the President and CEO of International Yacht Collection (IYC), a world leading US brokerage firm, which he sold to Trinity Yachts in 2007.

While Steve has put a lot of time and love into this outstanding project, he feels it’s time to move on. “I’m a project guy,” comments Steve. “I enjoy putting pen to paper and working with the naval architects, the shipyard, the interior company, just all the different aspects of that so now it’s built and while it’s fun, it’s time for me to move on to my next project.”

Harbour Island is available for sale through superyacht brokers Worth Avenue Yachts at an asking price of $54,900,000. Click here for more information on Harbour Island.