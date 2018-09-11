This year’s Private Preview saw a fleet of over 30 yachts from the Ferretti Group’s brands; Ferretti Yachts, Custom Line, Pershing, Itama, Riva, Mochi Craft and CRN. Of these brands, there were six new models available to preview: the mighty Navetta 42, the magnificent Custom Line 120’, the elegant Riva 66’ Ribelle, the Riva 110' Dolcevita flybridge, the new Ferretti Yachts 670, which is the 50th anniversary model of the brand and CRN’s 50m M/Y Metri Latona.

All the yachts were available for exclusive visits and sea trials and were ready to sail at the end of the Preview to the 41st edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival. Alongside the Ferretti Group premieres, automotive partner Maserati exhibited some of its new cars and offered a VIP courtesy car service and test drives.

“We are consistently happy with our project in Monaco, the capital of yachting, with just a few days until the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show, which starts the autumn season of the Grande Plaisance on the Côte d'Azur,” declares Bernard d'Alessandri, general secretary of the Yacht Club of Monaco.

Hitmaker and former member of popular band the Police, Sting, enchanted the audience with an exciting line-up of his best hits. His exclusive concert helped to make the evening event even more magical.

“Thanks to the collaboration with the Ferretti Group, it was a great pleasure for us to welcome an artist like Sting, both for his musical talent and for his commitment to the preservation and protection of the environment, a value dear to the Yacht Club de Monaco and the Principality. His outstanding performance was further proof, we are all ‘mad about ... him’,” says d’Alessandri.

"The star honoured us with a very exciting concert, intimate and amusing at the same time; an unrepeatable performance reserved for our shipowners and the members of the Yacht Club de Monaco, inaugurating the Private Preview, two days of onboard visits and sea trial on the Group’s fleet, including six world premières,” adds CEO of Ferretti Group, Alberto Galassi.