The draw of the open sea is self-explanatory, but as the master of an ocean-going giant capable of reaching the farthest edges of the earth, life becomes a little more interesting.

Yersin's Owner - a man passionate about responsible exploration - tells us about the greatest adventures, the rocky moments and the awe-inspiring beauty that brought the stories to life.

What drew you to a life of exploration?

“Exploration is an important part of my life but I have also many other points of interest and activities. What drew me to Exploration is the desire of Adventure. For me, there is no adventure without a boat. What I mean by exploration is to “really explore” which means going in areas very difficult to reach, where no one never went.”

How far have you been and how far do you plan on going?

“From the coldest Polar Regions to the extreme heat of the tropics, in harmony with the environment, in complete safety and with the greatest comfort. Sail on any sea and in all weathers. Such is the philosophy that gave rise to Yersin.

Reaching those little-known destinations requires being brave in difficult seas and extreme climates, which is why Yersin is designed and built to ensure safety and maximum comfort, with efficient systems that combine land and sea technologies to enable cruising in climates ranging from - 20 to + 50° C.”

Have you had any dangerous moments during your trip?

“The most dangerous experience was in Northern Canada on the Labrador coast: no maps available, no one around, cold weather, and a hurricane with 100 knots of wind. We took shelter and anchorage in a fjord (with 2 to 3 m waves even inside the fjord itself), facing the wind, under dynamic positioning, with always a man “behind the wheel”. It lasts 24h, the sea was “smoking”.

Even with all this action, the ship went 2000 miles behind inside the fjords. We feared for Yersin, her superstructures and awnings but we had no damage to declare: her sturdiness has been fully demonstrated!”

Where would you recommend people go?

“The real Adventure is Great North and Arctic which is really fascinating but only if you have the vessel made specifically for this. I would also recommend sailing in all those inhabited and little-known destinations which are becoming protected areas. But for this special and unique destinations, you need to have an ecological vessel like Yersin.”

What is it about the boat that keeps you coming back?

“Yersin itself! Because I made her with passion and she is really part of me. I have an absolute confidence in Yersin and never experienced any anxiety when I get on board. The comfort is also a part of the pleasure of course…”

Do you think explorers maintain resale value more so than normal motor yachts?

“It has already been said by brokers that the resale value of an explorer is better than a normal motor yacht, but only if it’s a real “Expedition vessel” and not a classical explorer: the rarity is also part of the equation.

The value is also higher if the vessel has proven itself and travelled in really unique adventurous destinations. They can be also less expensive than a classic motor yacht: all the investments are mainly done for the technical equipment and not for the accommodation more subjected to fashion (even if they are still very comfortable).”

A View from the Builder

The builders of Yersin, Piriou, added to the adventure by shining a light on the reality of creating such a boat and the ethos behind it. “Travel and explore the world, from the coldest polar regions to the extreme heat of the tropics, in harmony with the environment, in complete safety and with the greatest comfort. Go anywhere, whenever, whatever the weather, in complete safety. Such is the philosophy that gave rise to Yersin and our expedition vessel concept.

Designed and built to stringent “Passenger vessel” standard, Piriou expedition vessels are extremely versatile ships that will carry their owners as far as they wish, their only limit being their owners' desires.”

This incredible superyacht has a distinctive demeanour thanks to her style and size, but it’s the function that leaves the impression on those on board. Built to be versatile, stable, comfortable and clean, this is not just a world-class superyacht, but an icon of modern adventure.

From Monaco to Malpelo, Yersin's journey continues and we look forward to bringing you more from the far-flung reaches of the world very soon.