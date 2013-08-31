The Race Committee were presented with no other choice than to abandon racing on the starting line as continuous squalls travelled along the north-eastern coast of Sardinia bringing gusting winds, rain and lightening to Porto Cervo.

Despite the day's enforced break, the regatta's busy social programme continues with a variety of events each evening. Thursday’s cocktail competition organized by event sponsor Vhernier was a resounding success and the winner will be decreed during the final prize giving ceremony taking place this evening.

During the competition Mrs. Milena Perini and Mr. Carlo Traglio, President of Vhernier, presented an all-Italian gift to each of the participating yachts. The event was accompanied by champagne from Pommery, sponsor of the event for the third consecutive edition.

The Yacht Club Costa Smeralda also hosted an extraordinarily successful gala dinner last night, with an incredible turnout, gourmet food, champagne and a live band to keep people in high spirits for the third and final race of the Perini Navi Cup.

The sun is blazing and conditions are looking promising so we’ll be providing you with the final results from the 2013 Perini Navi Cup as they emerge.