The Strand Craft 39´coupé yacht tender concept was created by the master of “Retro Boat Design” Bo Zolland, who gave an absolutely stunning shape to this boat.

The new coupé concept, with its beautiful “tumble home” aft hull sides, its glossy mahogany “barrelback” transom and smoothly shaped coupé roofline, makes an outstanding design for even the most discerning owner.

Every little detail on this boat has been carefully shaped by artist Zolland whilst all deck chromed hardware is custom made to match the retro style yachts. The mahogany deck is a hi-gloss epoxy clear coated for easy maintains.

The roof is a retractable glass top. Her interior features comfortable seating for up to 10 guests and crew; available in unlimited choices of colors for both exterior and interior.

As its predecessor Primadonna, even the new 39´Coupé Tender concept by Bo Zolland will be exclusively designed to accommodate the Volvo Penta IPS inboard system. The Coupé will be available in two sizes, as a 39ft or as a 45ft version.