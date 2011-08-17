After their release in 2010, the superfast Strand Craft SC122 and SC166 superyacht concepts gathered a huge amount of attention from the world media; offering an ultra-cool yacht with a custom designed supercar or tender.

Strand Craft has chosen Nedship Group for the any future construction contracts as the concept can only be constructed in advanced light weight composite materials such as Epoxy and Carbon – something of which the Turkish shipyard specializes in.

The highlights on each Strand-Craft is the outstanding design on a new Open series combined with a lot of technical features to create a full usable and fast planning mega yacht. Also the unique solution on the market to choose between a one off custom super sports car as tender or a super fast tender boat.

Even though the layout is different to all other Open yachts on the market, the Strand Craft superyacht holds everything the discerning owner could want. Depending on the model and the engine package, these superfast planning yachts can achieve up to 55 knots top speed and will be build according to Rina and MCA class.

Kurt Strand, owner of Strand Craft, told us about the current discussions surrounding the construction of the first SC166 as well as the creation of a brand-new 67m (222’) design, stating: “Because of demands from several of our clients we are currently working on an even larger open styled 67m superyacht concept, along with a lot of retractable features that have become a specialty for Strand Craft ... but from the looks of things at the moment, we think a 166 footer will be the first out of the Strand Craft superyachts on the water".

Strand concluded, “We currently have a booming interest from Asia at the moment, especially from China, where bigger is getting better all the time”