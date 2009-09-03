The new relationship was formed from the belief it would allow the two companies to compete more effectively in the global yachting marketplace.

The Sacks Group President Jennifer M. Saia said the union of the two firms allowed them to “complete” each other.

Specialists in yacht charter and brokerage, The Sacks Group will benefit from the yacht consultancy, construction and operational management knowledge of IMA and vice versa.

“I am proud to offer their services to our Yacht Charter Vacation clients who have decided to move into yacht ownership, as well as to our Charter Marketing and Brokerage Fleet clients who need complete yacht management services,” Saia said.

CEO of IMA Yachts Adrian Farmer said The Sacks Group would aid their clients who more and more frequently are looking to upgrade from yacht construction to offering their vessels for charter.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and aim to cater to the four yachting pillars of New Construction, Yacht Brokerage, Charter Marketing, and Luxury Yacht Vacations.

American company IMA yachts are specialists in the areas of super yacht operation, logistics, maintenance, repair, design and construction. They also offer professional services to Owners, captains and crew among which include representation, risk assessment and vessel administration to operational management, systems support, and regulatory and safety compliance.