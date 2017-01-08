Noted as an undiluted look at life under sail, the 30-metre carbon fibre ‘Egoist’ was created by the designer due to the risk of why we take to the water being lost.

This fresh take on a classic Eastern Seaboard sailing yacht can be used for racing with a reduced crew, but with a spacious interior with incredible master cabin and accommodation for two crew members.

Egoist is the ideal day sailor, created as a call-back to the designers extensive racing background. In this search for the perfect experience on-the-water (outside of a heavily crewed superyacht), Philippe Briand stripped back the modern sailing design to reveal the experience, with room for customisation.

Featuring a contemporary design with timeless lines, Philippe notes that the Egoist is designed to be “a pure pleasure for the owner, not bowing to the demands or tastes of anyone else. The concept of Egoist is to become an owner’s self-indulgent fantasy; it should be the yacht that they have always dreamed of owning.”

The Philippe Briand team is currently working on a 28-metre series as well as three bespoke yachts from 55-metres to 90-metres in length. We look forward to bringing you more information on these projects, as well as Egoist, as and when it emerges.