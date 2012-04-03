Dominating the numbers with an impressive ten yachts racing in St. Barths, alongside a total fleet of 46, and 5 of the 13 competing yachts at the Loro Piana regatta, Dubois has proven their expertise in design and naval architecture.

The bespoke Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta and Rendezvous in Virgin Gorda was in its second year and drew an excusive fleet of both race-orientated yachts and performance cruisers, complemented by a spectating fleet of 12 motor yachts.

“We were delighted to see Salperton, Bliss, Ganesha, Zefira and Lady B being sailed so well,” comment Dubois in a recent release. “This excellent event will no doubt attract more yachts in the future – and we expect more Dubois designs as well.”

The St. Barths Bucket reportedly drew a broad field of yacht types and the most recent of the Dubois portfolio, Lady B, showed great prowess on the water; winning her class and placing second overall. First place was taken by the separately handicapped classic yacht, This Is Us.

Ganesha and Twizzle, two more Dubois designs, placed second and third in the Mademoiselles Class.