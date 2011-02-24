The prestigious Italian shipyard got off to a great start this year by successfully selling two fibreglass planning motor yachts – the SL 62 and a larger, 25m SL82 at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January. The first sales of the year for the shipyard went some way to confirming the improving economic situation of the German Republic and the increasing popularity of the show itself.

However Sanlorenzo’s early success did not stop there. On the other side of the Atlantic, Sanlorenzo of the Americas, the brand representative responsible for the sale of Sanlorenzo yachts in the continent, successfully sold an SL72 and an SL88 at the 2011 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show, which took place just last week.

Albeit only two of these sales are yachts above 24m, Sanlorenzo has never the less entered 2011 with force and, by staying the course over 2011, plan to keep their position as third largest superyacht builder in the world.